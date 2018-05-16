Literary prog held Behrote

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A One-day Kashmiri literary get-together was organised by the Iqra Institute Behrote in collaboration with the Koshur Markaz Behrote.
In a statement, a spokesman said the objective of the get-together was to welcome the newly appointed Assistant Professor Dr Shahida Shabnum to the Government Degree College Thanamandi.
It was also an effort to appraise the Kashmiri speaking students of the area to opt for Kashmiri as a subject in the Humanities Stream at the Graduation level, the statement added.
He said that the opening session began with the recitation of the Holy Qura’an and Kashmiri Naat by the students. “The translation of the Quranic Verses in Kashmiri was the highlight of the session and was greatly appreciated by the audience. Thereafter, Kashmiri songs and folklore were presented by the students of Iqra Institute and Sir Syed Institute Behrote and enthralled the gathering.”
He said that in the next session a Koshur Mushiara was held.
A large galaxy of poets presented their Kashmiri poetry. The poets included Mukhtar Wani, Ghulam Nabi Rather, Rubina Mir, Qayoom Naik, Bashir Shawl, Abdul Gafoor, Dr Bashir Magrey, Khurshid Bismal, Fida Rajourvi and Shahbaz Rajourvi, he added.
He said that the session was chaired by Dr Shahida Shabnum who also presented her Kashmiri poetic rendition.
She y praised the performance of the students and the high poetical caliber that was visible during the Mushiara. She also appreciated the Kashmiri speaking community of the area for their efforts towards the preservation and development of the Kashmiri language as mother tongue. She promised her best efforts for the development of Kashmiri language and literature in the Pir Panchal region.