Literary infatuation on social-media

June 27, 2019 | Nooman Farooq Rather

‘All media are platforms of human communication and expression, and in this sense, all media, including Literature, is social’

With every passing day, Education system, media-electronic, print and social; literature, curriculum are gaining all the more role than they actually seem to have. Precisely all these fields are a part of a Gestalt-Education; reading and learning. Social media, emerging as an incredulously naive, premiere from virtually fanatical world has turned into an addictive and tamed pet for almost everyone on the planet and a leading force affecting all the affairs of politics, economics and marketing, sports, academics and Education. Literature is a vital part of the academic education system in any region of the world and ‘Social media and literature’, is a new point of discussion.

Of late people tend to flip less across the paper pages than giving it a go through the social media diet of few abridged words and lines. People prefer to read from images and all the writings inscribed in them rather than turning to the books. Social media is beset with quotes and literary work of giants of literary forms in Urdu, English and to a considerable extent in Kashmiri in our part of the world. Even the contemporary poets and writers find social media a substantial platform to share their work, be it published or to be published ones. One comes across most of the poems and literary works of Rafiq Raaz, Shamim Abbas, Dr. Nazir Mushtaq, Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Liaqat Jafri, Tehzeeb Hafi through their Facebook and other social media pages before they are published in any of the printed versions. Nowadays, wide circulation of the poetry videos and ‘kavi sammelans’ through social media platforms have increased the audience and viewership of contemporary poets and writers. Poetic works of Jaun Elia, Ahmed Faraz, Rumi and Rahat Indori are gaining a tremendous ground among the youth.

Microblogging platforms are turning every user into a self-made writer offering instant feedback and responses. Various websites are hiring writers to write for them and the personal blogs are adding all the possible viewpoints, angles and write ups that we might take an addition to the literature.Graham Law in his book, ‘Serializing Fiction in the Victorian Press’ remarks, “serialized fiction surged in popularity during Britain’s Victorian era, due to a combination of the rise of literacy, technological advances in printing, and improved economics of distribution”. Likewise, wide use of social media for the wide circulation of literature might be taken a similar trend of our time!

But, can this infatuation of prose or poetry be counted as a gain of literature at the hands of social media?

We may not put social media as an antipode to literature considering the feeble relation of same purport of communication and connection; rather this will be a misconstruction of their basic meanings. Due to social media penetration even, those not in good colours with literature happen to read a few writings in the form of images, posts, tweets and status’.

But the lack of approbated grammar in social media messaging and writing is no way the proper literature. Most of the social media reading happens to be a part of fun. So, while reading all the posts and stuff available on social media the concentration is wanting. Acclaimed novelist and author Chetan bhagat in a post recently highlighted the difference between social media reading, learning and conventional book reading. One important point pinpointed was, the effect on creativity; while paperback book reading egresses the visual, auditory imagery in a reader’s mind, learning from YouTube or social media conceals this part of imagination. So, the infatuation and obsession of poetry over social media cannot be taken a plus to literature because, this is not a response to appealing nature of poetry and other forms of writing but a backwash of failure of affairs, linkages and relationships.Many of the people who happen to be the most impressed have almost little or no knowhow of the poetry and it’s basics; consequently, this has led to a very chaotic piracy of credits and questions on credibility of the literary works. You never know when a Ghalib couplet be credited to Faraz and vice versa! A social media post or a tweet, ‘what a fantastic novel’, to me, isn’t all the worth!

Literature has been the voice of people in all ages even when there were no stages of media to vent out; the same way modern writers find social media as a rostrum to quench their literary thirst. Though Social media might not be literature in proper terms but it does provide new and fascinating ways, platforms for common masses in terms of formulation, ingenuity, creativity, expression and connexion.

To let the social media stuff be a part of literature or a literary concern, our predilection of the use of literature and its meaning probably also needs a reappraisal. We might have to shift from conventional setup of use of language and literature and accept social media as a momentous feature affecting literature like it affects every other aspect of life and its prism.

(Author is a 2nd semester student pursuing BSc from Govt. Degree College Bijbehara)

noomanfarooq@gmail.com