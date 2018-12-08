Literary Forum condemns GoI’s’ move of removing Kashmiri from language portal

Srinagar, Dec 7:
Literary Forum Bandipora on Friday castigated the central government for removing Kashmir language from Language Portal following 'politically motivated' objections raised by few ‘sponsored’ miscreants.
Forum in a press statement has appealed Ministry of HRD to reconsider the decision of removing Kashmiri language from language portal. "We will fight for the traditional development of Kashmiri language at every front and will not allow anybody to play politics over the sanctity of Kashmiri language" statement said.
Condemning the negative of few 'sponsored' members of respected Pandith Community, forum warned political miscreants to avoid playing with the sentiments of Kashmiri people by distorting the linguistic sacredness of Kashmiri language.
"We have fought the miscreants who are trying to distort and pollute the identity of Kashmir. Such elements many of the times raised the issue of script of Kashmiri language to fulfill nefarious interests of colonial setup," the forum said during an emergency meeting called under the chairmanship of President Sufi Showkat while the memembers including Mansoor Muntazir, Mubashir Muztarib, GN Zahid, Shabir Shabnum, Mir Tariq, Sheikh Saleem, Anjum Nisar, Mir Dachigami, Rouf Gayal, GH Tayir and other attended the meeting.
Forum appealed all the literary and cultural organisations to join hands with state's largest organisation Adbi Markaz Kamraz J&K so that such miscreants can be fought at every front.
Pertinently The Ministry of Human Resource Development has withdrawn Kashmiri translations from its language-promoting portal — Bhasha Sangam — after Kashmiri Pandits objected to the version of the language it put out.
'Government should have consulted all linguistic representatives before removing Kashmiri from website before bowing to few politically motivated representatives of Pandith Community'.