Listing of Azhar as global terrorist by UN will be 'properly resolved': China

May 01, 2019 | K J M Varma

China said on Tuesday that "some progress" has been achieved on designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist” by the UN and hoped that the vexed issue will be "properly resolved" but refused to give any timeline.

The comments by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Tuesday came days after President Xi Jinping met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

China put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on the head of JeM which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama attack.

It was for the fourth time, China blocked Azhar's listing as a “global terrorist” by the UN.

"Regarding the listing issue in the 1267 Committee, we have expressed our position many times and I just want to stress two points," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said answering a number of questions on designating Azhar as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

"First, we support the listing issue being settled within the 1267 committee through dialogue and consultation and I believe this is the consensus of most members. Second, the relevant consultations are going on within the committee and has achieved some progress. Third, I believe, with the joint efforts of all parties, this issue can be properly resolved," he said at a media briefing here.

"I can only say that I believe that this will be properly resolved," Geng added.

He was responding to questions on the media reports that China has reportedly consented to lift its technical hold on a fresh proposal moved by France, the UK and the US to list Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

The US, the UK and France this time stepped up pressure on Beijing by taking the issue directly to the powerful UN Security Council (UNSC).

Though China can exercise its veto power as a permanent member of the UNSC, Beijing has staunchly opposed the issue to be taken to the apex UN body as it has to publically explain its stand on its reservations to list Azhar, whose group JeM has already been designated as terror outfit by UN, before exercising its veto.

China has accused the US of scuttling progress to resolve the issue by taking it to the UNSC and insisted that it should be resolved at the 1267 Committee whose proceedings are not publicised.