Listen to people’s issues, ensure prompt grievance redressal: Advisor Kumar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09:
Several deputations comprising civil society groups, public delegations from different districts met the Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar at JK Governor's Grievance Cell at Church Lane, here today.
About 23 delegations and 31 individuals reached JKGGC to register their grievances with the Advisor Vijay Kumar and sought his intervention in early redressal of their concerns, demands and developmental needs.
During the public hearing, a delegation of NHM Doctors posted in far flung areas of Ramban district since last ten years requested for their transfers to home districts on humanitarian grounds.
A delegation of casual labour working in Kulagam forest division urged for restoration of their services.
Parents of unemployed Dental graduates meet the Advisor and sought his intervention in creation of Dental Surgeon posts in the health department for their wards.
A public delegation comprising residents of district Kulagam requested for acting against the Brick kilns operating in village Kilam Heropara Devsar in Kulagam which affects the life of local residents.
Casual Labours from Tangdhar working in PDD department urged for regularization of their services, while as a delegation of TPDS operators working under ‘End to End Computerized TPDS operations’ in FCS&CA department put forth the issue of release of pending funds for their salary and also requested for continuation of their services.
Another public delegation demanded completion of construction work of drain in mohalla Kralpora, Gasiyar, Hawal in Srinagar.
Contractual workers working with the Gujjar & Bakerwal Board requested the Advisor for taking up their case of regularization at appropriate level.
Besides, several individuals also met the Advisor and raised their issues/demands including house for homeless under IAY scheme, expediting various selection lists by JKSSB and Class IV posts at district level, release of land compensation, financial assistance and other public importance issues.
Later, the Advisor was briefed about the status of grievances received by JKGGC and their disposal status. He also interacted with the nodal officers of various departments and sought details of grievances they have received and disposed of as of now.
K Vijay Kumar stressed upon the officers to act promptly on the grievances and to dispose of them at an earliest after following proper process. He said that people’s issues must be given top priority and should be redressed at an earliest.
Keeping in mind large number of youths reaching Public Hearing Camps and looking for jobs, the Advisor asked the nodal officer of Employment department to depute a counselor at the Grievance Cell so that he can help the unemployed youth by providing them proper counseling.
He also asked to activate the counselors at all district levels to conduct counseling sessions and provide all necessary information to the people especially the unemployed educated youth of the state.