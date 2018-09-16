Listen to people’s grievances, address on priority: Div Com’s directive to DC’s

Srinagar:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Kashmir division to full-fill all genuine demands of the general public on priority.
The Divisional Commissioner was speaking at a meeting he chaired to review the follow-up action of the demands made by the general public before Advisor Vijay Kumar during his visit to Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
The meeting was informed that 68 demands were raised by deputations in Anantnag, 67 in Kulgam, 137 in Pulwama and 25 in Shopian districts before the Advisor. The demands pertain to Health services, R&B, PHE, PDD, Education, Sports development, Irrigation and Flood Control Departments.
The Divisional Commissioner directed concerned District Development Commissioners (DDCs) to ascertain all demands and full fill them on priority.
Regarding the demands which need additional budgetary support, Div Com asked concerned DDCs to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) immediately and send it to the Divisional Commissioner’s office within a week.
All DDCs were asked to send fortnightly report to the Divisional Commissioners office for further course of necessary action.
The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that the Governor’s administration is committed to ensuring holistic development across the valley including Leh and Kargil districts.
District Development Commissioner Kulgam, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting while as District Development Commissioners of Anantnag, Pulwama, and Shopian districts participated in the meeting via video conferencing.