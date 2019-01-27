Listen to demands of aggrieved KAS aspirants: KSCDS to Govt

Srinagar:
Taking note of grievances of KAS aspirants, Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) on Saturday urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik led administration to “relook” into the issues of the aspirants.
In a statement issued here, KCSDS spokesperson said that it has taken a strong notice of the grievances of the aspiring candidates who had appeared for the KAS exams of 2016 whose results were declared on 4th Dec 2018. “This particular exam was dogged by controversy from the beginning as the PSC had to revise the results of prelims after receiving complaints from deserving candidates. It is perhaps for the first time that the results of the main exams were met with extreme resentment and anger from the meritorious aspirants who were confident because of their performance to figure in the list of successful candidates,” statement said.
“They continuously agitated on the streets till the High Court stayed the process of selection of KAS by the Commission in response to the PIL they filed in the court,” it said, adding “The aspirants have raised serious reservations about the results by pointing out glaring anomalies in the list of the qualified candidates.”
The statement said that according to them those who have merit and had done very well in the exams were missing in the list while quite average candidates unexpectedly figured in the list. The small surprise element of CCE could have made only negligible impact on the results.
“The aggrieved candidates submitted a representation to the Chairman on 6th December in this regard and requested him to look into the grievances before carrying forward the process of selection,” it said. “A group of around 20 candidates even offered to be debarred from any future exam under PSC if their complaints were found wanting. But the chairman out-rightly rejected their request maintaining that transparent digital evaluation was followed in the evaluation of the papers without elaborating on the innovative digital method adopted for the first time.”
Pertinently digital method was often struck by gross errors especially when tried for the first time and is in no way fool proof. “The Commission must not strike down the demand for re-evaluation because of their ego. Self-righteousness, arrogance and egotism is always the enemy of justice, truth, mercy and fair dealing. It causes enormous hurt, injustice and loss and wastage of talent at the hands of those who are entrusted with the sacred task of doing justice in the selection to various public services.”
KSCDS has demanded that the aggrieved candidates' demand must be entertained by the Commission and their papers should be re-evaluated manually in a transparent way under the supervision of a committee of honest and impartial expert citizens formed for this purpose so that justice is delivered to the deserving candidates. “This will spare them and the Commission from the expensive and long drawn, energy- consuming legal battle which is absolutely unnecessary when things could be sorted out amicably outside the court,” the statement said, adding “As a custodian of justice and merit it is the moral and professional duty of the Commission to empathize with the aggrieved and administer justice to the meritorious for the greater good of the society as wrong selections disturb the natural power structure in the society for which Commission alone would be responsible.”