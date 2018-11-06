List of NPAs, backdoor recruits must be in public domain: Akbar Lone

Srinagar:
Former Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and MLA Sonawari, Muhammad Akbar Lone on Monday asked Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to put list of non performing account (NPA) holders and backdoor recruits appointed in public domian.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) Lone while asserting that none else than the then Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu in January this year admitted the appointment of blue eyed candidates on the recommendations of a particular political party in Jammu and Kashmir Bank sought explanations from Governor on refutals of his own revelations on banks recruitments.
Daring Governor Satya Pal Malik to put in public domain the lists of both the backdoor appointees and also those defaulters who owe crores of rupees to the Jammu & Kashmir bank Lone said “the former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta is one of the biggest defaulters of the Jammu & Kashmir bank.”
Asserting that Jammu & Kashmir Bank is the biggest public institution dearer to people of the state even more than their own lives, Lone demanded an inquiry by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) into the financial frauds including inactions against non performing accounts of the loan defaulters and the backdoor recruits of last three years.
Hitting out at top leaders of top trading bodies of the state for trying to defend the bank management against which allegations of financial and recruitment bunglings have surfaced Lone urged the governor to bring into the ambit of RBI inquiry all such people who have turned defaulters and are not repaying crores of rupees taken by them as loan. Saying that Governor owes a lot of explanation for the refutals of his own sensational revelations about the working of the bank and the integrity of the Chairman Bank alleged that the incumbent Jammu & Kashmir Bank Chairman and his coterie of top officers in the bank have misused the public money on their own whims and wishes. Lone sought an immediate probe into the financial and institutional bunglings of the Jammu & Kashmir Bank by Reserve Bank of India the highest financial institution of the country.