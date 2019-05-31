Linking Kashmir with terrorism violation of international law: OIC

May 31, 2019 | Agencies

Calls for Indo-Pak dialogue, says Kashmir ‘close to our hearts’

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir issue “is close to our hearts” and “linking it with terrorism is a violation of international law”.

“The Jammu and Kashmir crises is close to our hearts and is one of the most important issues on the agenda of the organization of Islamic Cooperation, and therefore our commitment to the Jammu and Kashmir cause has been and will remain firm,” said OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen addressing the Ministerial Meeting of OIC contact group on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of14th Islamic Summit at Makkah.

He said Kashmir movement is a “legitimate struggle” of the people for the realization of their rights and independence and fully in conformity with the resolution of the United Nations and international law.

“Attempts to suppress or degrade it by linking it to terrorism are, therefore, futile and in violation of United Nations resolutions and International law,” he said during his speech to the Ministerial Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit in the holy city of Makkah.

Batting for a dialogue to resolve the issue, the OIC Secretary General said: “I hope that a genuine dialogue between Pakistan and India will resume, which will be the best framework for addressing all outstanding issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he said.

The OIC General Secretary also said that the bloc was following with deep concern the “bloody events against the security of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir”.

“The OIC General Secretariat has continued to highlight in all its engagements in the international forums that it is necessary to ensure that India ceases to use force against innocent and defenceless civilians in Kashmir and stop its disregard for human rights laws.”

“We are following with deep concern the bloody events against the security of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir, the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the conditions of the Rohingya, the Muslim peoples in Turkish Cyprus, Bosnia and Kosovo and the situation of Muslim societies in the rest of the world,” he said.

The OIC, he said, will continue to work towards a peaceful solution to the Kashmir conflict. “The OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission will also continue to monitor serious violations of human rights in Kashmir and will continue to raise it with other international human rights bodies.”

India has maintained OIC has no ‘locus standi’ on Jammu and Kashmir being “country’s internal matters.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has time and again asked the OIC to refrain from making such references on J&K. New Delhi had also rejected resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir passed in its 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC which was attended by the country’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last year.