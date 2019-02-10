Link roads cut off in Pulwama, Shopian post snowfall

Javid SofiPulwama :
Though, snow has been cleared from most of the roads in twin Southern districts of Pulwama and Shopian but some link roads remain covered under snow making it difficult for people to travel to Tehsil headquarters.
Residents from various areas from Shopian and Pulwama claim that they still remain cut off as snow bound roads were yet to be thrown open for vehicles.
Gulzar Ahmad, a resident of Gulshanpora Shopian informed that snow on Wootarpora-Gulshanpora road has not been cleared due to which they face difficulty in traveling to Trenz area. Similarly, residents from Dunado village of Keller area of Shopian asked for snow clearance from Keller -Dunado road.
Executive engineer for R and B Shopian, Syed Zahoor Ahmad said that a machine has been put on clearance of Snow in Keller around 4:00 pm and soon will reach Dunado. He also assured to clear snow on Wootarpora - Gulshanpora road.
Residents from Syed Abad of Tral area in Pulwama have demanded to clear snow on Syed Abad -Bataghund-Pastuna road.
Tufail Ahmad Khan, a resident of Sangerwani Pulwama informed that Abhama -Sangerwani road remains cut off due to 3 feet high snow.
He said that they approached authorities for opening this road and in person brought the matter in notice of deputy commissioner Pulwama on his visit after snow to the area but the road is yet to be opened.
Executive engineer R & B Pulwama, Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb assured that Abhama -Sangerwani road will be thrown open up to 6:00pm on today. He also claimed that snow has been cleared from Syed Abad -Pastuna road.