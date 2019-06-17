Lingering court cases throttle justice as litigations drag for 30 yrs

June 17, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Women, elderly litigants at receiving end as pendency rises to 1.7 lakh

The court cases in the state are dragging on for years with some even going on for nearly 30-years and the pendency rising upto a whopping 1.7 lakh.

When the courts remain the last resort to the people to seek justice, large number of cases remain pending in the district and sub-ordinate courts here for more than 30 years.

As per figures of the National Judicial Date Grid (NJDG) there are 171637 pending cases, as on date, including 73013 civil and 98624 criminal cases awaiting for disposal in the Courts of 22 districts in J&K.

“66828 cases are pending from last one year of which 31056 are civil and 35772 are criminal cases,” the figures reveal.

As many as 50031 civil and criminal cases are pending from the last 3 years. Similarly, 25776 cases are waiting for disposal from 3 to 5 years.

The data reveals that 24624 cases are gathering dust from last 5 to 10 years in various district and sub-ordinate courts and the matters remain unresolved The litigants are yet to get relief in 35 cases languishing for more than 30 years in courts, “traumatizing them monetarily, mentally and physically.”

The data accessed by Rising Kashmir further reveals that the cases filed by women folk are 12562 in number of which 7356 are civil and 5206 are criminal cases.

“Whereas, 9862 cases were filed by senior citizens of the state, of them 8099 comprise civil and 1763 criminal cases,” notes the data.

Moreover, 8598 cases were instituted while about 7632 cases were disposed of last month.

The data reveals that the twin capital cities—Jammu and Srinagar—top the list with pendency higher in courts as compared to other districts. Jammu district has highest number of pending cases at 45416 which include 24443 civil and 20973 criminal cases.

“3909 cases comprising 2716 civil and 1193 criminal litigations were filed by women and 2619 cases were filed by senior citizens of Jammu district,” the data showed.

A total of 1713 cases have been instituted last month while as 1469 cases have been disposed of last month in Jammu district.

In Srinagar district there are 27723 pending cases which include 11089 civil and 16634 criminal cases. The cases filed by females are 1212 which comprise 693 civil and 519 criminal cases. Cases registered by senior citizens in Srinagar are 1733 with 997 civil and 736 criminal ones.

“Some 1706 cases have been instituted in last month comprising 689 civil and 1017 criminal whereas 1348 cases have been disposed of in Srinagar district.” A total of 16 cases are languishing since more than 30 years in Srinagar.

Baramulla ranks third in pendency with the number there being 13138. There are 4867 civil and 8271 criminal cases pending in the district. “Three cases are pending since 1977 and 1981 in Baramulla district,” the data reveals.

Similarly, Anantnag district is on number four in the list with 9003 pending cases comprising 3062 civil and 5941 criminal ones followed by district Kupwara with 8458 and district Rajouri with 8424 number of pending cases.

However, Leh and Kargil districts rank better as the twin districts have near 500 unresolved cases only.

There are a total of 325 pending cases in Leh district of which 126 are civil and 199 are criminal cases. The cases filed by senior citizens are 20 in number while as the cases registered by women are 40 with 21 civil and 19 criminal cases.

In Kargil district, there are 264 unresolved cases including 153 civil and 111 criminal cases of which 32 cases were filed last month.

“Of the total, 26 cases have been filed by senior citizens and 20 cases filed by women comprising 7 of criminal and 13 of civil cases,” says the data.

According to lawyers, the cases are piling up regularly and the litigants are at the receiving end.

“The number of pending cases keeps growing day by day. Justice is not being served in time and Courts dispose of fewer cases than are instituted,” they said.