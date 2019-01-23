About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Lineman injured in Gund, shifted to SKIMS

Published at January 23, 2019


Umar Raina

Ganderbal: A PDD employee on Tuesday received burn injuries while repairing a power supply line in Haknar area Gund of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

According to reports the injured lineman identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie son Mohd Ismail Ganie , a resident of Fraw Gund, received burn injuries when he came in contact with a live wire while repairing a supply line at Haknar area.

AEE, PDD Nisar Ahmad while confirming the incident told Rising Kashmir that Imtiyaz received minor injuries and was immediately hospitalized at PHC Gund.

He further said that Imtiyaz is fine however doctor advised them to take him SKIMS Soura for further treatment.

