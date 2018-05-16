Lightning kills 29-yr-old woman in Kupwara village

Srinagar:
A woman died due to lightning at Warnow area of Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Official sources told GNS that the natural calamity struck forest area adjacent to her home at Shahabad Warnow where she had gone to collect firewood.
The people who were in the jungle for collecting firewood rushed the woman Shaheena Begum (29) wife of Fareed Ahmad Raina to a nearby hospital in the unconscious state, they said.
The doctors who attended upon the Begum declared her brought dead, they said.
A police officer when contacted confirmed the woman's death.