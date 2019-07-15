Lightning kills 200 sheep at Wukhulwan Kangan

July 15, 2019 | Umar Raina

At least 200 sheep were killed after lightning struck amid heavy rain at Wukhulwan area of Poshkar Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Officials said that during the intervening night of 13 and 14 July the nomads namely Yaseen Bakerwal, Nazir Bakerwal and Gh Mohd Khan all the residents of Rajouri while grazing sheep and goats at the high altitude of Wukhulwan Poshkar in Kangan Tehsil when the heavy lightning hits the area during rains.

He said that during the lightning Over 200 goats and sheep were killed, however there was no report of any human loss in the incident, he said.

