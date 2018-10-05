About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Lightening kills two, injures two in Poonch

NAZIM ALI MANHAS

Poonch:

Two women were killed and two others were injured when they were struck by lightning in Mandi area of Poonch district.
Official sources said that three women and a man were hit by a lightning strike in Arai village of Mandi area of Poonch district on Thursday afternoon, resulting in death of two and injuries to two others.
The deceased were identified as Syedah Bi W/o Shabir Ahmed Bhatt age 35 years and Tanveer Bano D/o Mohd Latief age 18 years .
The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Mandi for treatment.
Station House Officer (SHO), Mandi, when contacted, confirmed the the two women died due to the lightning strike in Aria Village of Mandi.


 

