Light snowfall in Kashmir, weather to improve from Friday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Valley Thursday received light snowfall, while rains occured in Jammu region on Thursday.
The Meteorological department has forecast improvement in weather from Friday.
It was minus 0.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while Pahalgam recorded 2.7 degree Celsius and Gulmarg minus 6 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 9.1, Kargil minus 18.4 and Drass minus 14.9 degrees Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu was recorded 10.1, Katra 8.2, Batote and Bannihal 0.3 and Bhaderwah recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius.
(Representional picture)