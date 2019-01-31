About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Light snowfall in Kashmir, weather to improve from Friday

Published at January 31, 2019 11:17 AM 0Comment(s)1092views


Light snowfall in Kashmir, weather to improve from Friday

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir Valley Thursday received light snowfall, while rains occured in Jammu region on Thursday.

The Meteorological department has forecast improvement in weather from Friday.

It was minus 0.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while Pahalgam recorded 2.7 degree Celsius and Gulmarg minus 6 degree Celsius.

In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 9.1, Kargil minus 18.4 and Drass minus 14.9 degrees Celsius.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu was recorded 10.1, Katra 8.2, Batote and Bannihal 0.3 and Bhaderwah recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top