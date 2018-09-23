Lift MCC from far-flung areas: Khan

Srinagar, Sep 22:
Peoples Democratic Party’s senior leader and former minister Abdul Haq Khan on Saturday asked the Governor administration to reconsider its decision of implementing Code of conduct in the rural areas of the state as developmental activities in these areas have come to a grinding halt due to the decision.
“Panchayat polls are about a month away from now and government’s decision to impose the code of conduct in the mountainous and far-off areas of the state has severely affected the developmental activities there. September and October are the concluding months for the developmental projects to get executed,” Khan said in a statement issued here.
He added that soon, with the arrival of winters, the entire areas of Doda Baderwah and Kashmir valley will get wrapped under the deep layers of snow and works pertaining to the development of these areas would be stopped. “I appeal the state Governor and Chief Electoral Officer to reconsider the decision of implementing MCC in far-flung areas of the state that too when there is a month left for the conduction of panchayat polls,” Khan said.
The PDP leader further maintained that only those areas wherein polls in a phased manner are to be held should come under the purview of MCC and other areas should be spared as if not now, they have to wait till next year for the execution of developmental works.