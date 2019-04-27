Lift garbage dumped outside G B Pant Hospital: HC asks Cantonment Board

April 27, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Court directed the CEO, who is stated to be managing the control of the area with reference to ensuring proper hygiene and other sanitary facility, to ensure lifting of the garbage which is stated to be dumped in and around the G.B. Pant Children Hospital without any further delay.

CEO, Cantonment Board was further directed to ensure disposal of the waste in terms of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016 and file compliance.

The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed Advocate S.A. Makroo, who appeared on behalf of CEO Cantonment Board to file response and compliance of the direction by or before next date of hearing.

Medical Superintendent, G.B. Pant Children Hospital was also directed by the bench to file his report about the steps taken for ensuring proper hygiene in and around the Hospital.

The direction came after the Amicus Curie, Nadeem Qadri brought to the notice of the court that heaps of garbage in huge quantity are lying outside the G.B. Pant Children Hospital, Srinagar.

He submitted that non-compliance of the Waste Management Disposal Rules has resulted in deposition of the huge garbage outside the hospital which is not only hazardous but dangerous for the life of the children who are approaching the hospital for treatment.

Court was hearing a litigation filed by Kashmir Environment Protection Group. Court listed the matter on 24 May, 2019.