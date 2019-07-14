About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Life returns to normal in Srinagar's downtown area

Life returned to normal Sunday in Srinagar's downtown area after day-long strike called by Hurriyat and restrictions imposed by authorities on Saturday when Martyrs Day was observed in the state.

Commercial and business establishments resumed their functioning while as traffic is also plying on roads in the city after restrictions were lifted by authorities.

However, a police official told a news agency that there were no restrictions in any part of Srinagar city.

''Security forces deployed in strength across the city on Saturday have been withdrawn,'' he added.

