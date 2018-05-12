Life returns to normal in Shopian after six-day shutdown

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
After remaining shut for six consecutive days, normal life in South Kashmir’s Shopian district restored on Saturday.
The district observed complete shutdown for the six consecutive days to protest against the civilian as well as militant killings on last Sunday.
However, Pulwama continued to remain shut for the seventh day in a row, reports said.
Reports said that all the shops and other business establishments opened in Shopian town and elsewhere. Public transport also plied. (KNS)