Life returns to normal in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Life returned to normal in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday after remaining crippled for two days in view of the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court.
However, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred the case till second week of January next year.
Educational institutions, shops and other business establishments opened while transport services are plying normally on the road.