Life of Hazrat Fatima (RA) beacon for Muslims: Mirwaiz

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday paid tributes to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (RA) – the beloved daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) – on her passing away anniversary that falls on 3rd Ramadan.

“The life and dedication of Hazrat Fatima (RA) towards the path of Allah and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) and her contribution to mankind is a shining beacon for all Muslims,” Mirwaiz said in a statement issued here said.

He said that by remaining dedicated in the way of Allah and following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (RA) had shown the true path to the Muslims by leading her own life with piousness, devoutness and simplicity.

Mirwaiz while paying tributes to Hazrat Fatima (RA) termed her as a "role model" for womenfolk for centuries now stating that her life has been an example for all the Muslim women – daughters, sisters and mothers. He urged Muslim women to follow in letter and spirit the path Hazrat Fatima (RA) choose for herself and thereby help bring an Islamic revolution.

“Just by paying glowing tributes to the chaste and the pure one, who spent much of her time in prayers, reciting the holy book of Qur’an and in other acts of worship, Muslims would not able to repay Hazrat Fatima (RA) for her good deeds toward humanity but needed to adopt her outlook and ways and in every walk of life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz who was supposed to address a religious gathering at the revered shrine of Hazrat Naqshbad Sahab (RA) at Khawja Bazar as per the tradition of 3rd Ramadan to pay homage to Prophet’s (SAW) daughter couldn't deliver his sermon at the shrine due to his ill health, the statement said.