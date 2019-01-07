About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Life limps back to normal in Tral after four days

Published at January 07, 2019


Agencies

Srinagar

Life returned to normal on Monday after remaining suspended for four days at Tral in Pulwama district of south Kashmir against the killing of three militants in an encounter with government forces on Thursday.

Business and other activities resumed in Tral and adjoining area this morning after remaining suspended for four days.

Witnesses said shop and business establishments are open and traffic was plying normally on all routes.
Government offices and banks were also functioning normally.

Additional forces remained deployed at sensitive places to prevent any law and order problem, official sources said.

[Representational Pic]

