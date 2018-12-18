About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Life in Kashmir limping to normalcy after three days strike, protests

Published at December 18, 2018 09:29 AM 0Comment(s)540views


Life in Kashmir limping to normalcy after three days strike, protests

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Life in some parts of Kashmir started limping back to normalcy after remaining paralyzed for three days due to strikes and protests following the killings of seven civilians in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Joint Resistance Leadership had called for three day strike that ended yesterday and Badam Bagh March that was foiled by the police Monday.

Colleges and varsities have suspended some of their exams and class work with the authorities mentioning the dates will be notified soon.

Mobile internet has also been restored in most parts of Kashmir.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top