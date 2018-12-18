Life in Kashmir limping to normalcy after three days strike, protests

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Life in some parts of Kashmir started limping back to normalcy after remaining paralyzed for three days due to strikes and protests following the killings of seven civilians in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.
Joint Resistance Leadership had called for three day strike that ended yesterday and Badam Bagh March that was foiled by the police Monday.
Colleges and varsities have suspended some of their exams and class work with the authorities mentioning the dates will be notified soon.
Mobile internet has also been restored in most parts of Kashmir.