Life cripples due to strike in most parts of Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Life was on Friday crippled due to strike in majority areas in the frontier district of Kupwara, where two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants were killed in a gunfight by security forces in Lolab area on Thursday.
Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the road in most parts of Kupwara, including Lolab, Trehgam, Kalaroos, Kupwara town and adjoining areas, though there was no strike call by any organisation.
Work in government offices and banks was affected due to the strike.
The authorities have already suspended mobile internet service in the district on Thursday.
Educational institutions also remained closed on Friday, to prevent any demonstration.