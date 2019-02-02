Life around the circle of fears

Farhad Ahmad Pir
Fear is something we encounter on a frequent basis. We experience it in different ways each and every day. Broadly, fear can be divided into two types, natural and worldly fear. All other fears are the extension of these two categories. In the past few decades we were engirdled by the natural fear that is the fear of God.
Other fears that were associated with Godly fear where the fear of parents, teachers and elders. The supernatural forces of God keep watch upon us and restrain us to escape from these fears. The fear of God and other extended fears appended to it give us strength, purity of soul, spiritual contentment, order of life in the long run.
Fear of God is viewed as a positive quality. The fear of the lord is a fountain of life and he who has it will abide in satisfaction and will not be visited by evil.
This fear is instructive and makes our life meaningful and purposeful. It inculcates moral values in us which makes us a responsible member of a society. It gives us understanding to distinguish between good and bad.
Inviting this positive fear in our lives makes us different from other species. It makes us accountable and socially developed being. Although we are not appreciating it and forget some of the better reasons for obeying God, and that is when we had better think of the consequence.
Similarly, the fear that a child has for his father or student for his teacher and young for elder is basically a tremendous respect for them. This fear in our lives pleases them and makes our life disciplined and blissful.
Fearing the Meta forces that are controlled by God and other elements correlated to it guides and enlightens us to the right direction.
In the modern times, man has fed up with this faith and fear and runs after materialism. He comes in the clutches of worldly fear.
By neglecting the Godly fear and bringing worldly apprehension in our lives has made us spiritually and morally barren. The other positive fears are too diminishing. It is a misconception of a modern man he thinks to escape from the Godly practices he will live a contended and fearless life.
But not, truly neglecting His obligations and duties on which the morally value bound society is based will lead a man in a great agony and loss and throws him in a pit of endless troubles where from a man will be unable to overcome his misfortunes. It is evident throughout the world how Muslims are tortured, subdued and oppressed by manifold forces who wanted to weaken the Muslim ummah by their devilish policies.
We come daily across through the various newspapers that are often flooded with different tales of oppression being done on Muslims all over the world.
It is certainly true that certain vested forces have prejudice against Muslims and wanted to belittle their morale and engage them in such activities that are indirectly dictated by the west.
But most significantly we ourselves are liable for our appalling conditions and letting our morale down. Our state particularly Kashmir is a glaring example that open heartedly has embraced the worldly fears which has put a great havoc upon our lives. Our replacement of Godly fears to worldly fears has made our life meaningless and purposeless. We have become a Skelton of fears of different agencies who are working for their egoistic motives.
Our liberty of living a fearless life has been snatched by these ignoramus hoodlums in diverse silhouettes. Our mentality is replete with unexamined fears like anxiety, trauma, phobias and other psychological ailments. Our faces have worn out a gloomy and dreadful look. People could not freely chatter like they are always being watched by these ruffians.
Family members start distrusting each other. There is a fright in their hearts which hamper them to brush out emotions. It is like family members are now spying on one another. People try to think to live a carefree life then the only choice is to stay away from sharing anything because some spy agencies are always keeping an evil eye on the fearsome and innocent people.
Kashmir is encircled by these inconsiderate hooligans. People even fear to think against them. It becomes crystal clear with this that our valley is living under the surveillance of these thugs.
The scene of fright can be spot out after Maghrib prayers. The roads reflect a desolated and deserted look after the said prayer. There is no movement on the roads.
Not even a single person is noticed. The life becomes traumatized after the time of Maghrib. Shops get closed after the very early evening.
Mostly in villages the fear is more apparent from the dim lights lighted in the houses. Only a single room is lighted where all the family members sit together and ogle at each other in a fright. The pale faces are hardly seen because of the faint light. As it is usual electricity in winter as even in summer is always on a tour to outside states.
Our Valley in winter presents a dismal look and the shortage of electricity makes it more ghastly and gloomy. A dreadful depiction portrayed by the fears of a mortal world which we have candidly embraced in place of Godly fears. People are unable to overcome the terror of worldly fears because of the slaughter of faith.
To avoid falling prey to these fears, do all you can to strengthen your love to God. By holding the rope of Allah tightly and believing by inviting the fear of God in our lives and develop respect for parents, teachers and elders will certainly purify our long rusted heart and soul. The revival will liberate us from worldly fear and wicked goons who are trying to bring fear in our lives. Not only has this our mind will start working beyond the fears.
By obeying Allah you can gain practical wisdom to deal with life’s sturdy challenges effortlessly and enjoy a fearless life despite today’s baffled conditions where we daily come across the tales of atrocities.
We can certainly triumph over from such fears only by approaching almighty God any time in prayer. Let our souls be liberated from such fears and instill in our hearts only the fear and love of Almighty.
Author is a lecturer at Government Degree College, Leh
pirfarhad123@gmail.com