Lidder Valley Golf Championship abandoned due to rain

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq Abdullah interacts with golfers

Lidder Valley Golf Championship was abandoned at Pahalgam Golf Course due to heavy rain on Sunday morning.

Around 80 participants from the state and other parts of the country had turned up for the championship.

Member Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah, former J&K Bank Chairman M Y Khan besides other prominent golfers had listed for the championship.

Farooq Abdullah interacted with the golfers and said J&K is one of the best choices for golf tourism.

Later, as the sun shone, the golfers played on the course and enjoyed the game.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, MD Cum CEO J&K Golf Development and Management Authority Ghalib Mohiuddin Shah, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad, Deputy Director Tourism Sarfaraz Mohammad, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority Dr Nasir Ahmed, Sub Divisional Magistrate Pahalgam Syed Faheem Ahmad Bihaqi, Assistant Director Pahalgam Zahida Parveen were present at the inaugural function of the championship.