Licenses of 4 pharmacies suspended in Sopore

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The drug department Thursday suspended licenses of four pharmacies outside the Sub District Hospital Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for compelling patients to purchase medicines from their shops.

An official said after receiving complaints regarding touting and compelling patients to purchase medicine from their respective shops, the drug department constituted a team of drug inspectors headed by drug inspector along with two drug inspectors.

He said the team raided the shops and suspended licenses of four retail medical shops.

“License of the four medical shops have been suspended till further orders,” he added.