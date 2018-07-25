License of erring chemist shops suspended in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The Inspectorate Staff of Drugs & Food Control Organization on Tuesday suspended the license of four Chemist Shops during surprise raids here at Lakhanpur and Billawar.
According to an official, the exercise was necessitated amidst reports of mis-use of preparations containing Tramadol and Sildenafil Citrate.
Tramadol has been brought under the purview of NDPS Act, 1985 for its nature and effect and scope of abuse, whereas Sildenafil Citrate is used to treat erectile dysfunction. The general complaint about the above drugs was that these were being sold without valid prescription from health practitioners., the official said
He added that the inspecting team seized available stocks of such drugs worth approximately rupees forty-five thousand and suspended license of M/s Gupta Medical Store, M/s Angel Medicos at Billawar and Ashwani Medicos, M/s Kamal Medicos and Life line Medicos at Lakhanpur. 19 samples of various categories of drugs were lifted for purpose of checking their identity, purity and strength.
Further investigation/procedure of the Act is being followed to deal with violations by the above licensee strictly as per mandate of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, the official added.