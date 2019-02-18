Liaison Officers in touch with college authorities to ensure students' safety: Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Government on Monday said that the Liaison Officers in various states are in constant touch with local administrations and college authorities to ensure that the students from J&K are not put to any inconvenience.
“The state administration is advising all the students and their parents, not to pay heed to any rumors, try to stay put at their respective places and contact the LOs or local police administration for any help. The mobile numbers of LOs have already been distributed amongst the students,” a government spokesman said.
He said in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, there have been reports of alleged harassment of students from J&K studying outside the state.
The spokesman said that the J&K Government has already appointed Liaison Officers at 6 regions including Delhi NCR- Meerut, Jaipur - Bhopal, Chandigarh, Aligarh, Bengaluru, Pune in order to coordinate with the students of J&K studying in and around these regions.
The students in these regions have been advised to get in touch with these LOs in case they face any problem.