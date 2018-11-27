LFB to hold fresh elections on Dec 9

Year 2019 to be dedicated to Shujaat Bukhari, Rasheed Nazki
Bandipora, November 26:
Literary Forum Bandipora (LFB) is going to hold polls to elect office bearers for various posts on December 9 this year.
This was decided in a meeting chaired by its President Mubashir Saleem Nazki on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by all the senior members of the association and it was unanimously decided that the existing body shall be dissolved and fresh elections shall be taken on December 09 to elect new body.
On the occasion Showkat Ahmad Sufi was elected as the care taker president of the forum who will take measures to conduct free and fair elections.
Observers and Election Officers will soon be appointed to hold the elections.
Threadbare discussions were held with regard to the functioning of the forum and it was decided that a calendar of activities will be published after the elections of new body so that the forum can start its literary activities in the next year.
During the meeting President LFB, Mubashir Nazki lauded the role of AMK in flourishing the culture and literature besides struggling for the upliftment of Kashmiri language. He said that literary forum is backbone of Adbi Markaz Kamraz and it will continue to support the policies and practices of Markaz in developing the literary culture across the state.
Nazki appealed all literary organisation to join and support Adbi Markaz Markaz.
It was also decided that the year 2019 will be dedicated to the founder of Adbi Markaz Kamraz and Literary Forum Bandipora , Dr Abdul Rasheed Nazki and Rising Kashmir Founder Syed Shujaat Bukhari.
It was decided that during the year various seminars, conferences and debates will be organised to highlight the contribution of Nazki and Bukhari in upliftment of Kashmiri language literature.
All the members of the forum including Gul Tanveer, G M Zahid,Manzoor Muntazir, Mir Tariq, Sufi Showkat, Irshad Ahmed, Fayaz Ahmed Ganai, Dr Nisrun Nabi,Ghulam Mohiudin, Manzoor Qiyasi, Muhmmad Mubarak, Rouf Gayal and other senior members attended the meeting.