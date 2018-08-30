Letter to Kashmir, from a Kashmiri

Dr Qayum Hamid Changal
qhchangal@gmail.com
I'm being emotional and realistic, both together. Unaware of which expression of mine overpowers the other, I feel it is a high time to put my articulation into letters.
It may sound a bit harsh, truth need to be said, accepted and propagated. If not, let us be sane enough to agree to disagree, no hard feelings.
Lately I am being judged, an opinion is being thrust upon me which I do not agree with. Why? Well, the disaccord is because they do not know me at all, the compulsions or obligations that kept me pushing towards the destiny where I stand today.
Not all, may be fringe elements only, but at times powerful enough to force one to reply. Again,why? Only because they are not the strangers but the people of my own homeland.
If I have a standpoint against any issue evolving back home, I'm being reminded of being an irrelevant entity because I do not live in Kashmir. Like thousands working abroad, some of us choose it while others because of many liabilities forced themselves against their impulse.
I am the product of both, liabilities soared in abundance and I choose to move out. Not all are lucky enough to dwell in the lap of their homeland, with family and friends, and earn their livelihood.
Dear fringe elements, you may again judge me the one who did not work hard enough to survive within my community. For the sake of an argument let me agree to it.
But, doesn't that mean the fire this earthen pot has gone through has made him strong enough to face all the odds abroad that one does not face at home. Don't I have the right to earn and compensate for the faults, if any.
At times directly I'm being addressed as a non-Kashmiri, a traitor who left his land to make a fast buck. I know I do not owe them any explanation, but I'm here to defend all those Kashmiri people working abroad who are very much a Kashmiri like you.
We are not the traitors, exactly the same way you are not for eating Italian pizza, wearing Nike of Portland, or using the medical facilities made in West or gadgets of Far East, driving Toyota while drinking North Carolina Pepsi.
The only difference is we work at these very places, earn and send money home to help our families. And, you buy the products of where we work in Kashmir only. None of us is not being patriotic or a traitor. I think that makes some sense.
There is no more than comfort zone we used to enjoy in the vicinity of our family and friends. The fiercely independent zone is not an easy place to survive. The constant fear of pushing oneself more than your capacity ending at wear and tear is enormous.
The competition is healthy, at the same times could be detrimental when you don't have that emotional support, the warmth around.
There are the times when our children lose the sense of home. Here they don't have those cool cousins to hang around. And, once home on vacations they face the emotional setback at departure. The time we could give to our children or wife is far less.
Agreed there are the positives too. But as only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches, same way we only understand where it hurts the most.
The outcome of all this is even after all the hardships we stay close to our roots. We speak the language you do, yakhni, Kashmiri pickles and Rajma ki dal are still our favorite. We cook the unknown green leaves assuming it being 'hakh'.
We feel the pain of our people back home. Our love for Kashmir is no different. Politically too we stand right, besides, you. Then, why being so judgemental?
Dear fringe elements, you may still disown us. I remember one of my very own writing beneath my Facebook status, “You are not a Kashmiri, not our part.” It did hurt.
But then I remembered the majority who love me for who I am and respect my decision and of the others who left Kashmir to earn their livelihood. The vast majority has been kind, tolerant and friendly.
We are away only to meet again, forever. Family comes first. Taking care of it is taking care of Kashmir. We are busy performing our duties here and you there. But, at the end of the day we all are one. Much love.