‘Letter sent to Govt to withdraw security of Abbas Ansari’

Published at February 20, 2019


Srinagar, Feb 18:

 The Jammu and Kashmir Itihad-ul-Muslimeen Tuesday said the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir from last several decades are the precious assets of our movement and any move to distort them will be frightened tooth and nail.
The spokesman while commenting over the state government’s decision to withdraw police personnel provided to senior resistance leaders including APHC Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Prof Abdul Gani Bhat and Bilal Gani Lone said they had never asked for security, in fact, the presence of police personnel around the residence of Itihad-ul-Muslimeen Chairman Moulana Abbas Ansari is creating a lot of problems.
The spokesman said a letter has been sent to the concerned department of government to withdraw the security of Moulana Abbas Ansari immediately.
Asking people to remain united, the spokesman said that no attempts to distort the brotherhood of Kashmiries will be allowed.

 

