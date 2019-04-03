Let’s pledge to fight together against this disease as it is preventable and curable.

April 03, 2019 | Dr M.Hussain Mir

The global cancer burden rose to approximately 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. This is due to factors such as population growth and ageing as well as the changing prevalence of certain causes of cancer linked to social and economic development. Colorectal cancer is the cancer that arises from the colon or rectum which are parts of the large intestine in the body. It is the 3rd most common cancer in the world, with nearly 12 lakh new cases of colorectal cancer noted per year and second leading cause of cancer related deaths worldwide after lung cancer with around 6 lakh cancer related deaths caused by colorectal cancer alone.

In India, the incidences of this disease are rising due to the more adoption of western type of lifestyle. In India, it is the fifth most common cancer and is predicted to rise approximately by 80% in 2035, with an incidence of 114,986 new cases and a mortality of 87,502 cases. The scenario from our Kashmir is no different.

Colorectal cancer is the 4th leading cause of cancer in our society after lung, esophagus and stomach cancers. Therefore, it is important to spread awareness about colorectal cancers. More so this disease is seen involving more young people including both males and females in their young productive years of life.

Every year the month of March is dedicated for colorectal cancer awareness to know about the risks, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of this disease. There are some risk factors associated with increasing propensity for causing colorectal cancers.



Important risk factors are:

1. Strong family history and genetic predisposition:people less than 40 years of age are at a risk.

2. All above 50 years of age are at an average risk.

3. Consumption of excess of red meat and processed meat.

4. Sedentary habits and lack of physical activity.

While the risk factors such as being overweight and smoking, alcohol consumption are modifiable, genetic risk factors are non-modifiable. Therefore, genetic screening or counseling is advocated in high risk families with strong family history of colorectal cancers. Some of the screening methods for colorectal cancer include fecal occult blood test, colonoscopy/ sigmoidoscopy, and barium enema.

The disease maybe present with vague symptoms which sometimes delays the diagnosis. However symptoms such as a recent change in bowel habits especially unusual constipation for prolonged periods, bleeding in stools, unexplained weight loss or anemia, and persistent abdominal pain should be investigated without delay. Please note that Colorectal cancers doesn't happen overnight. Therefore, identifying the symptoms of the disease in the early stage is important. Some of the important symptoms include Change in the bowel habits such as constipation, Constipation with alternating diarrhea, Blood in the stool, weight loss, and anemia. All those with such symptoms should consult the doctor on priority

A colonoscopy with biopsy is required to establish the diagnosis. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, staging investigations such as CECT or other scans are done. Treatment is usually decided in multidisciplinary discussions. For many patients, detection of colorectal cancers in the pre-invasive stage is not possible.

However, if we can identify it in an early stage, then the burden of treatment is significantly less. Colorectal cancer in stage I-II is usually curable with surgery and in selected set of stage II chemotherapy is added after surgery. However, in stage III, chemotherapy is usually administered after surgery. In locally advanced rectal cancer, radiotherapy is also an important tool.

Around 25% of colorectal cancer patients are diagnosed with stage-IV or metastatic colorectal cancer. In stage IV, unfortunately, the disease is not curable. But survival has improved in recent times with chemotherapy and targeted therapy. In the last two decades, the survival rates in stage IV disease have almost doubled due to evolutions in treatment and the disease has become more often a chronic condition.

More recently immunotherapy has also shown promise in a subset of these patients. However Support from family members and friends is essential for the patient to go through the treatment journey successfully. This is emotionally disturbing for the patients due to fear of short-term survival, treatments, and effects on the family. In the next two decades, colorectal cancer cases are set to rise by 80%. As always, prevention is better than cure.

Measures to reduce the risk of colorectal cancers include:

1. Maintaining a normal body weight

2. Exercising regularly

3. Avoiding alcohol

4. Limiting intake of red and processed meats

5. Early screening programs for those at a greater risk of these cancers

Finally, educating individuals about the risk factors, symptoms and signs and early treatment and preventive measures will help to tackle this rapidly rising disease in our communities and especially in younger individuals.

