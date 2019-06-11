Let’s play football to begin today

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Youth Services and Sports will begin final phase of the Inter- District State Football Competition under the title “Lets Play Football” from June 11th at Astro Turf Football Ground Srinagar.

The inaugural ceremony of the tournament will begin at 11 am in which different teams are fielding over 1175 players from different districts.

Let’s Play Football is being held under Khelo-India scheme, which commenced last year.

Over 55000 boys and girls both students and non-students registered for the competition online.

A total of 88 teams each 44 boys and girls are participating in this mega event and every is fielding two teams two each under 17 and Under 19 categories.

The competition for the boys will be held at four venues in Srinagar, which Synthetic Turf TRC, Polo Ground, Gindun Sports Complex and SP College Ground while as girls will be playing at different play fields in Ganderbal district.

Department of sports has provided excellent accommodation to both boys and girls in Srinagar and Ganderbal for their easy participation in the competitions.

Secretary Department of Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez said this is a mega event by Government of India to promote sports at grass root level.

He said every possible measure has been taken to make the event a grand success and help youth get a proper platform to exhibit their skills in football.

Director General of the Department Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman who is also Nodal Officer/ State Coordinator for the Khelo India Games under 17 & 19 years age groups said they got overwhelming response from the youth for such games. He also stated that about 200 officials from the field staff of the Department have been engaged for the smooth conduct of the tournament. DG YSS said that all the 88 teams have been lodged in the best possible accommodation and 20 buses have been assigned the task of hassle free transportation of players and officials.

“Every arrangement has been put in place for the players for their participation in the competitions.”