Let’s not sleep once we get accreditation: Vice Chancellor KU

‘Professionalism, punctuality, dedication needed to get our universities, colleges back on track’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 30:
Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad Thursday said there was need to tread the path of professionalism, punctuality and dedication to work to get our universities and colleges back on the track of progress in Academic and Research areas. He said once our institutions get accreditation we forget everything for another five years and become complacent.
Prof Talat was speaking during an awareness workshop for the principals of affiliated colleges of Kashmir valley. In his presidential address, the Vice Chancellor while interacting with the participating Principals underlined the importance of quality assurance for Universities and colleges with special reference to process of accreditation. He prompted all the quarters to do their best and expedite submission of necessary information details to NAAC.
“The process of accreditation is continuous and it does not stop once an institution is accredited. We need to tread the path of professionalism, punctuality and dedication to work to get our universities and colleges back on the track of progress in Academic and Research areas,” said Prof Talat.
The workshop was organized by Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA), University of Kashmir in collaboration with Central University of Kashmir for the principals of affiliated colleges of Kashmir valley. It was sponsored by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and was organised to aware the various stakeholders in higher education including college principals about the revised guidelines and revised accreditation framework for submitting information online, read a KU handout issued here.
Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir Prof Mehraj-ud-din Mir said “The basic purpose of this workshop is to make aware various stakeholders about the process involved in making the presentation before the visiting NAAC team and get familiar with the new benchmarks, criteria and format devised by NAAC.”
He said that technological advancement has put huge challenge in front of us and with changing times we also need to update our knowledge so as to ensure quality teaching- learning in our educational institutions.
In her special address, Advisor NAAC, Dr Latha Pillai said, “Revision of accreditation framework became inevitable in light of the latest advancement and developments happening in the field of higher education all over the world so that our higher educational institutions may not lag behind.”
She added that NAAC has devised user friendly tools and applications for colleges and Universities so that they may understand the revised framework easily so as to ensure continuous progress.
Director Colleges, Prof Zahoor Ahmad Chatt said in his remarks while presenting an overview of the accreditation status of various colleges of the valley said that the individual growth of the teacher is also linked with the accreditation of his/her college or university whereas Registrar University of Kashmir Prof Neelofar Khan also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the participants from various colleges of the valley.
Dean Research KU, Prof Zaffar Reishi, Deputy Advisor NAAC, B.S Ponmudiraj and Assistant Advisor NAAC, Dr Ruchi Tripathi were also present on the occasion.
The proceedings of the workshop were conducted by Deputy Director DIQA, Showket shafi and vote of thanks was presented by Chief Coordinator, Dr Manzoor A Shah.