LeT's Naveed Jatt emerges at militant's funeral in Shopian

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Naveed Jatt, who fled from police custody early this year, today made an appearance at the funeral of a militant killed in a gunfight with government forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Photographs of Jatt offering a gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian's Malikgund village have surfaced on social media.


Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here for a medical examination. Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital.

 

