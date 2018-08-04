LeT's Naveed Jatt emerges at militant's funeral in Shopian

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Naveed Jatt, who fled from police custody early this year, today made an appearance at the funeral of a militant killed in a gunfight with government forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
Photographs of Jatt offering a gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian's Malikgund village have surfaced on social media.
Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here for a medical examination. Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital.