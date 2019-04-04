About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Let’s debate erosion of JK’s autonomy: Lone to NC

‘Surrender of 1975, robbery of 1987 and betrayal of 1996 last nails in the coffin of internal autonomy’

Challenging National Conference to a debate on the erosion of State Autonomy and the central role played by the NC, chairman Peoples Conference, Sajad Lone blasted “NC president for adapting lies and deceit not just as a way of life but a cardinal aspect of their political doctrine practiced and perfected over three generations in pursuit of power by all and every means.”
Addressing a large gathering of workers in Khumriyal, Lolab, Sajad called out the NC President for his statement that their family had always safeguarded J&K’s Autonomy.
“No other lineage in the state has singlehandedly trampled over the states autonomy as have the Abdullah’s in pursuit of treacherous self-interest yet have the temerity to continue lying unabashedly and peddling constant deceptions”, he said.
He went on to question the Abdullah’s 36 years’ rule in intervals between 1975 to 2014 and asked NC to provide one instance where anyone from the three generations of Abdullah’s in successive stints in power have made any serious efforts towards the reversal of the erosions meted out to Art. 370.
“There have been 44 erosions n total all undertaken either by the NC or their partners in crime the Congress - their permanent allies and presently “friendly opposition. Sheikh Abdullah after assuming power in 1975 made the following amendments:
Sajad said that it was during the elections of 1996 the ensuing conflict put New Delhi on the back foot and desperate for political participation, it was willing to restore internal autonomy in Jammu & Kashmir.
“The then PM Narasimha Rao put forth the offer “Sky is the Limit”. This was the perfect moment - “Stalemate in Conflict” when Kashmir had a chance to redeem its special status and the bargaining leverage to extract a dignified deal from a beleaguered New Delhi. However, Farooq Abdullah stepped in and true to his legacy struck a deal to ensure his own return to power”, he added.
Sajad said that Farooq Abdullah yet again chose to steal the rare opportunity of restoration of internal autonomy by contesting elections in 1996, when no party in Kashmir was ready to fight elections.
“This one act overshadowed the power of the moment and literally walking over the dead bodies of the victims of stolen elections engineered by the Abdullah’s in 1987. Farooq Abdullah’s decision to contest elections squandered yet another opportunity and effected yet another betrayal. The surrender in 1975, robbery of 1987 and betrayal of 1996 are perhaps the last nails in the coffin as far as internal autonomy goes”, he added.

Latest News

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over 'deteriorating' situation in JK

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
School association slams govt over

School association slams govt over 'unregulated traffic, broken roads'

Apr 03 | Agencies
SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders

CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders' security 'withdr ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

Apr 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Apr 03 | Agencies
Tampering with J&K

Tampering with J&K's accession to Union will end its ties with India: ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

Apr 03 | RK Web News
Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Three youth detained from Shopian village

Three youth detained from Shopian village

Apr 03 | Javid Sofi
Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley

Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley's 'separatist psyche' remark

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Kangan shuts on youth

Kangan shuts on youth's death anniversary

Apr 03 | Umar Raina
Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Apr 03 | Yawar Hussain
Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Let’s debate erosion of JK’s autonomy: Lone to NC

‘Surrender of 1975, robbery of 1987 and betrayal of 1996 last nails in the coffin of internal autonomy’

              

Challenging National Conference to a debate on the erosion of State Autonomy and the central role played by the NC, chairman Peoples Conference, Sajad Lone blasted “NC president for adapting lies and deceit not just as a way of life but a cardinal aspect of their political doctrine practiced and perfected over three generations in pursuit of power by all and every means.”
Addressing a large gathering of workers in Khumriyal, Lolab, Sajad called out the NC President for his statement that their family had always safeguarded J&K’s Autonomy.
“No other lineage in the state has singlehandedly trampled over the states autonomy as have the Abdullah’s in pursuit of treacherous self-interest yet have the temerity to continue lying unabashedly and peddling constant deceptions”, he said.
He went on to question the Abdullah’s 36 years’ rule in intervals between 1975 to 2014 and asked NC to provide one instance where anyone from the three generations of Abdullah’s in successive stints in power have made any serious efforts towards the reversal of the erosions meted out to Art. 370.
“There have been 44 erosions n total all undertaken either by the NC or their partners in crime the Congress - their permanent allies and presently “friendly opposition. Sheikh Abdullah after assuming power in 1975 made the following amendments:
Sajad said that it was during the elections of 1996 the ensuing conflict put New Delhi on the back foot and desperate for political participation, it was willing to restore internal autonomy in Jammu & Kashmir.
“The then PM Narasimha Rao put forth the offer “Sky is the Limit”. This was the perfect moment - “Stalemate in Conflict” when Kashmir had a chance to redeem its special status and the bargaining leverage to extract a dignified deal from a beleaguered New Delhi. However, Farooq Abdullah stepped in and true to his legacy struck a deal to ensure his own return to power”, he added.
Sajad said that Farooq Abdullah yet again chose to steal the rare opportunity of restoration of internal autonomy by contesting elections in 1996, when no party in Kashmir was ready to fight elections.
“This one act overshadowed the power of the moment and literally walking over the dead bodies of the victims of stolen elections engineered by the Abdullah’s in 1987. Farooq Abdullah’s decision to contest elections squandered yet another opportunity and effected yet another betrayal. The surrender in 1975, robbery of 1987 and betrayal of 1996 are perhaps the last nails in the coffin as far as internal autonomy goes”, he added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;