Lethpora blast: Jaish claims fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy

Agencies

Srinagar
Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility of the fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy at highway in which more than a dozen forces personnel were killed and several injured.
 
A JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan in a statement issued to a local agency said "dozens of forces' vehicles were destroyed in the attack".
 
The spokesperson identified the driver (of JeM) who carried out the fidayeen attack as Aadil Ahmad alias Waqas Commando of Gundi Bagh, Pulwama.
 
(GNS Inputs)
