Lethpora blast: 12 CRPF men killed, thirteen others injured

Forty-four paramilitary CRPF menwere killed in a suicide bombing attack in Lethpora area along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Thursday afternoon. An official of the CRPF told a local news agency that a "suicide car bomber" rammed an explosive...More
At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, officials said. More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning fro...More
Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility of the fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy at highway in which more than a dozen forces personnel were killed and several injured. A JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan in a statement issued to a local agency said "dozens of forces'...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler in central Kashmir's district of Ganderbal, a police spokesman said here. He said a naka was established in Ganderbal during which a drug peddler was arrested. Police recovered 15 Codeine bottles. Meanwhile, Senior...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday strongly condemned the militant attack on a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in which many CRPF personnel lost their lives. Malik conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of the slain and prayed for early recovery of all those injured in the...More
At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, officials said. Police has identified the fidayeen as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora ...More
Vice President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the Pulwama 'fidayeen attack' in which a dozen CRPF personnel have reportedly been killed on Thursday. Omar wrote on twitter "Terrible news coming from the valley. A nu...More
Information on permissions given to central agencies for phone tapping cannot be disclosed as it would prejudicially affect interests of the state, might endanger a person or impede the process of investigation, the Home Ministry said in response to an RTI query. The applica...More
Twelve paramilitary troops were killed and at least thirteen others injured when a bus of CRPF they were travelling in was damaged by a car bomb attack along Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. A police official said that around 3:15 pm, ...More
A CRPF vehicle was hit by an IED explosion on Thursday in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. A police official said that the blast caused damage to a parked vehicle of CRPF. Witnesses said panic gripped in the region after the explosion, believed to be an I...More
Kashmiri students who were in Chattisgarh on a training programme were attacked on Wednesday, reports said. Four Kashmiri students were injured when they were allegedly attacked by fellow students from Maharasthra and locals (Chattisgrah). Reports further said that the hoste...More
A gunman on Thursday barged into a house in northwest Pakistan and shot dead five members of a family. The incident occurred in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. District Police Office Mansoor Aman said the residents belonged to Peshawar's Badaber area. The ...More
Pakistanwill propose toSaudi Arabiafor initiation of a dialogue on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) to balance bilateral trade and promote investment during SaudiCrown PrinceMohammad bin Salman's visit here, according to a media report on Thursday. TheCrown Princeaccompa...More
A shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam town on Thursday against the killing of two local militants on Wednesday. Reports said all shops and business establishments were closed, while traffic movement was also affected in the town. On Wednesday two milit...More
PakistanForeign MinisterShah Mahmood Qureshion Thursday embarked on a visit toGermanyto attend an international security conference inMunichwhere leaders and defence experts from across the world will discuss security issues. Speaking to reporters prior to his departure, Qur...More
At least four Kashmiri students were injured after they were reportedly assaulted by fellow students and locals in Raipur area of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. According to reports, a group of students undergoing a training programme under Himayat project in Chhattisgarh were at...More
Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman Shahid-ul-Islamwaslodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi again, reports said on Thursday. He was released on a “custody parole” by NIA court in February first week for seven days. Shahid’s parole ended on February 8. However, as...More
The Taliban has said that its negotiators would meet US envoys for talks this month in Islamabad, and also sit down with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Afghanistan. The announcement, not immediately confirmed by Washington or Islamabad, comes as America's chi...More
The weatherman forecast rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours till Friday. According to a Met office weather system across the state will intensify and peak during the night with heavy showers in Jammu division. Theminimum temperature rose above freezing p...More
One-way traffic continued on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday with authorities allowing only stranded vehicles to move from Jammu to Srinagar. On Wednesday over 3,000 vehicles crossed the Jawahar Tunnel with over 1,000 of these carrying essential supplies for Kashmir ...More
