Published at February 14, 2019 04:28 PM 0Comment(s)7245views


Lethpora blast: 12 CRPF men killed, thirteen others injured

Agencies

Srinagar
Twelve paramilitary troops were killed and at least thirteen others injured when a bus of CRPF  they were travelling in was damaged by a car bomb attack along Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
 
A police official said that around 3:15 pm,  militants rammed the car into the CRPF bus and triggered an intensive blast.
 
The officer said that twelve CRPF men were killed in the blast and thirteen others seriously wounded were shifted to army's 92 base hospital.
 
Following the blast the traffic has been suspended on the highway as forces cordoned off the entire area and launched searches.
 
(GNS)
