Lethpora attack: JCCI calls for Jammu bandh today

Rising Kashmir News
The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries have called for a peaceful bandh on February 15 to protest against the attack on the CRPF convey in which 44 personnel died.
Militants rammed an IED laden SUV to a CRPF bus near Lethpora area killing 44 CRPF men late Thursday evening.
As per a statement, a spokesman said that at an urgent press conference, JCCI President along with his Office Bearers and Presidents of different affiliated associations including Matador operator Association announced a peaceful Jammu Bandh on February 15 Friday to protest against the killing of CRPF Jawans in Kashmir Division.
He also urged the state administration to take immediate action against those responsible for shouting “anti-India” slogan in Jammu.
As per the statement, the chamber president said that people shall not allow anyone to spoil the peaceful atmosphere and brotherhood in Jammu as people from all religions feel safe here.
He further appealed to all the people to observe peaceful bandh and prayed for killed CRPF men.
He also appealed to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to “wake up to the factual security situation on the ground and act accordingly”.
Among other present in the Press Conference include Rajesh Gupta, Sr. Vice President CCI, Rajeev Gupta, Jr. Vice President CCI, Manish Gupta, Secretary General CCI, Gaurav Gupta, Secretary, Ashu Gupta Treasurer CCI, the statement read.
The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, also decided to suspend work in all the courts in Jammu, including the High Court and the Tribunals, in protest against attack, a spokesman said in a statement.
“The suspension of work by the Association is as a mark of respect to the departed souls and for expressing our solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families.”
The Bar has also decided to take out a protest march tomorrow in this regard starting from the High Court Complex, the spokesman added.
Meanwhile, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar has expressed deep anguish over the killing of CRPF men.
As per an official, in his condolence message, K Vijay Kumar has conveyed his sympathy to the families of the deceased. He also wished early recovery of soldiers injured in the attack.
Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali has strongly condemned the attack, an official added.
He expressed his grief and said that his heart goes with bereaved families of brave soldiers who laid their lives for the nation.
He conveyed his sympathies with families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.