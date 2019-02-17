About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Lethpora attack aftermath: Guwahati teacher blames Army for atrocities in Kashmir, suspended

Published at February 17, 2019 12:10 PM 0Comment(s)2217views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities suspended a college teacher  in Guwahati for a Facebook post over Lethpora Fidayeen attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed. 

In her post on Thursday, Papri Banerjee, who works as an Assistant Professor of the English department at the city's Icon Academy Junior College, condemned the attack but also blamed the Indian Army for atrocities on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

She claimed to have received threats and intimidation over the post from different users.

"Continuous rape, lynch, and death threats in my inbox.. Assam Police should go back to the names in my previous FIR if any harm were to come over me.. They would be solely responsible," she said in another Facebook post on Saturday.

