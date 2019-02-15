About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Lethpora Attack: Such incidents don’t augur well for peace in Kashmir: NC

Published at February 15, 2019 12:16 AM 0Comment(s)432views

Farooq, Omar condemns attack on CRPF convoy


Srinagar:

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday condemned the attack on CRPF convoy at Lethpora Pulwama terming the act as dastardly and brutal.
While expressing shock and grief over the incident said Dr Farooq Said, “Incidents like these does not augur well for peace to return to valley. The incident is disturbing and reminiscent of the nineties. My prayers are with those who are injured and condolences with the bereaved families.”
Omar Abdullah while condemning the incitement said, “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss of their loved ones,” he said. Among others Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani has also expressed grief over the incident.

