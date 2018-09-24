LeT welcomes SPOs who shun police jobs

India committing war crime in Kashmir, Outfit alleges
Srinagar:
Paying tributes to the slain Bandipora militants, the militant outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba, on Sunday accused “India of committing war crimes in Kashmir.”
In a statement issued to press, the militant outfit termed the killing spree as “Indian army’s frustration”. The outfit paid tributes to the two young slain militants—who were killed in Bandipura last evening.
“The Indian army has crossed all the limits. The use of chemical weapons and destroying the houses is strongly condemnable. It is the worst kind of human rights violation. It was due to the chemical weapons that the bodies of both the martyrs were completely destroyed,” LeT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Ghaznawi quoted the outfit chief, Mehmood Shah as saying in an emailed statement. “Not only had this, but the army further damaged the bodies apart with weapons, which is unquestionably the worst example of war criminality.”
Shah has urged international organizations, including UNO to declare “India as a terrorist state”. He further said, “People who are resigning from police are welcome. They must keep their resignation letters with them as proof.
Pertinently militants in Kashmir have adopted similar strategy to abduct and kill Policemen. At least 1,660 police personnel have been killed by militants in Kashmir since 1990. The latest incidents took the number of police personnel killed this year alone to 33. After Friday’s incident several policemen took to social media to announce their resignation. According to the reports, around a dozen policemen have resigned in different parts of the south Kashmir. At some places, the imams of local mosques read out the resignation letters on behalf of these police men.