Let us learn lessons from history and rise above it: Prof Bhat

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Muslim Conference (MC) President Prof Abdul Gani Bhat while speaking to gathering of people at Handwara Friday emphasized that excesses with negativity in history can be neutralized effectively with collective discipline, wisdom and large-heartedness.
“Weakness is no sin–– no collective sin. History bears testimony that powerful exploits weaker sections on grounds either of politico religious superiority or with reference to socio-racial divergences. The weaker in the ultimate analysis comes out as victorious. Arrogance of power falls apart,” Bhat said.
“Kashmir comprises the people, weaker people with self-respect and collective consciousness and what is more important, the people have a will to move forward collectively as one to let the whole world know, that we choose to live in peace as the masters of our destiny,” he said, adding history does not consist only in a record of yesterday, it positively points to paths ahead to peace and prosperity.
“Let us rise and learn the lesson.”
He said the subcontinent has experienced huge changes at different periods of history and the latest change that happened seven decades ago brought forth two sovereign states of Bharat and Pakistan in the region. “However the state of Jammu and Kashmir unfortunately turned as a dispute into a battlefield so much so that Bharat and Pakistan had to fight wars as states and the people in the region had to suffer the consequences. Yesterday is gone. Now is different. The change is sweeping across the globe,” he said, adding: “This is a call on us all to rise above hostility, intransigence and historical ironies and come to grips humanly with the situation to resolve the dispute on Kashmir in the interests of stability in South Asia.”
India and Pakistan as responsible nuclear states owe a duty to millions in the region who seek peace to rid them the ghosts of uncertainty and instability, Bhat said.
“Muslim Conference was actually considering an outline that could possibly help the parties to move forward,” he said, adding meanwhile the “people who matter” should consider the measures like releasing the prisoners, withdrawal of cases against the youth, and stopping summoning people to army camps, with a view to generate a propitious environment in Jammu and Kashmir.
