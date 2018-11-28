LeT top commander Naveed Jhatt reportedly among slain in Budgam gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naveed Jhatt has been reportedly killed along with other militant in a gunfight with government forces at Kuthpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.
Reports quoting sources said that Jhatt was among two militants killed in the gunfight which began in the morning. There was, however, no official confirmation from police about Jhatt.
"Two militants have been killed and their identity is being asceratained," a senior police officer said.
Earlier, a joint team of Army’s 50RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police cordoned off Kuthpora area after receiving inputs about presence of militants in the area.
While government forces were zeroing in on the target location, sources said, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated triggering a g8unfght in which two militants were killed.
Jhatt, a top Pakistani militant had escaped from police custody at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on February 6.
Police had claimed that he was among three militants behind the assassination of Rising Kashmir founding editor, Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari.
Bukhari, a prominent journalist and his guards were killed after masked gunmen fired upon their vehicle outside Rising Kashmir office at Press enclave here on June 14.