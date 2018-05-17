LeT rejects

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 16:
The Lashkar-e-Toiba chief on Wednesday rejected ceasefire announced by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
In an emailed statement, LeT chief Mehmood Shah said ceasefire is no option. “No thought can be given to such compromise”.
“We deem it as sin and disgrace to the sacrifices offered by people in the struggle. We are the heirs of the martyrs. Opting for such choice is treachery to the blood of martyrs,” LeT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi quoted Shah as saying.
Shah said Indian Home Minister’s statement is “nothing but a drama”.
“It may be a wish of India and its few sympathizers and nothing else. Indian army chief General BipinRawat is of the opinion that he may threaten Kashmiris by imposing atrocities on unarmed students. It has neither happened before nor will it happen now. We were active in the resistance before and we will be so in future,” he said.
“We are in favour of negotiations but talks in presence of armed forces in the region are not possible,” he said.
“The whole of Jihad Council is behind the leadership of Syed Salahuddin. Our mothers are supporting us by picking up the guns and we can never betray their trust. This indigenous struggle is supported by the pure blood of martyrs and we can never let anyone betray it. We make a vow with the people that we will never betray their trust. We will fight till the end,” he added.