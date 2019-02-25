Let people of JK decide fate of Art 35A: Omar to New Delhi

Junaid KathjuSrinagar
National Conference Vice-President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday asked New Delhi to conduct assembly polls in the state and let people decide the fate of Article 35A.
“I am trying to warn you (Centre) as a responsible citizen that your thinking is wrong. Leave Article 35A on us. You have only one responsibility. Make a conducive atmosphere for holding elections. And let people of the state decide whether Article 35A should remain or not,” Omar said, while welcoming former bureaucrat Farooq Ahmad Shah into the party fold.