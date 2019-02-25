About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Let people of JK decide fate of Art 35A: Omar to New Delhi

Published at February 25, 2019 02:47 PM 0Comment(s)2016views


Junaid Kathju

Srinagar

National Conference Vice-President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday asked New Delhi to conduct assembly polls in the state and let people decide the fate of Article 35A.

 

“I am trying to warn you (Centre) as a responsible citizen that your thinking is wrong. Leave Article 35A on us. You have only one responsibility. Make a conducive atmosphere for holding elections. And let people of the state decide whether Article 35A should remain or not,” Omar said, while welcoming former bureaucrat Farooq Ahmad Shah into the party fold.

