Let people of JK decide Art 35-A’s fate: Omar to GoI

‘Tinkering with it will result in worse situation than AP’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 25:
National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Monday told New Delhi to leave the fate of Article 35-A to the people of the State and warned that any tinkering with it would lead to worse situation than in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.
Omar asked New Delhi to conduct assembly polls in the State and let people decide about Article 35-A.
“The Government of India and the Governor only have one responsibility to create a conducive situation for holding polls and let people of the State decide whether Article 35-A should remain or not,” he said after welcoming former bureaucrat, Farooq Ahmad Shah into the party fold in presence of NC President Farooq Abdullah at Nawa-e-Subh in Srinagar.
Article 35-A is a constitutional provision that defines special privileges enjoyed by permanent residents of Jammu Kashmir in matters related to employment, acquisition of immovable property, settlements and scholarships.
The petition challenging Article 35-A of the constitution had been filed in the apex court by a little-known RSS-backed think-tank ‘Jammu Kashmir Study Centre’.
Shah, who was Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control and DMRRR, sought voluntary retirement from the government service last week.
Omar said the new government would itself work toward safeguarding Article 35-A.
“People should be given a chance to cast their vote and elect a government to look after the Article 35-A,” he said.
Omar said if New Delhi would go ahead with the abrogation of Article 35-A, the situation in Kashmir would be far worse than Arunachal Pradesh.
“Every day you (GoI) are threatening us on Article 35-A. I want to tell you about Arunachal Pradesh. It was the most peaceful state in India but the Centre has put it on fire by tinkering with their permanent resident certificate, which is like we have here,” Omar said. “And today people have burned down the house of Deputy Chief Minister there.”
Panic gripped Kashmir for the last three days after rumours were ripe that Government of India was mulling to abrogate Article 35-A.
Omar said if Article 35-A would be abrogated, the situation in Jammu Kashmir would be worse than Arunachal Pradesh.
“I am not threatening you. Don’t run news at 9 O’ Clock in your channels that Omar threatens India. As a responsible citizen I am trying to warn you (GoI) that your thinking is wrong,” he said.
Large scale protests are taking place in Arunachal Pradesh for the past three days after the government-appointed panel recommended permanent residence certificates to certain groups living in the state’s Namsai and Changlang districts.
On Sunday, the protestors stormed the deputy chief minister Chowna Mein’s house in Itanagar and set it ablaze.
Earlier in the day, taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Omar said, holding elections in Jammu Kashmir would be a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last five years.
"Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism & terror that have always sought to disrupt/delay polls in J&K or will polls take place on schedule? The moment of truth for PM Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last 5 years," Abdullah wrote tweeted.
The former chief minister was reacting to media reports that the Election Commission of India would take a call on holding assembly polls together with the Lok Sabha polls after a visit to the State this week.
Abdullah said except for an odd by-election, all elections in Jammu Kashmir since 1995-96 have been held as per schedule.
"Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he's totally mishandled J&K? The next few days will give us the answer," he said.