LeT pays tributes to slain south Kashmir militants

Srinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba, Mahmood Shah on Saturday paid tributes to slain militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Tral areas.
“These are the great sacrifices. Jihad is considered as the peak of Islam. Hence, those who follow the same path ultimately attaining their martyrdom are also eligible of immense statuses and blessings while it is Allah SWT who holds the key to treasures for them to avail in Hereafter,” Shah said.
“illegal occupation won’t be tolerated in Kashmir. The youth of today are very well aware of India’s vicious motives. This is the vey reason they are competing against occupation forces in their minimum available resources,” he said.